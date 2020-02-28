Seaport Global Securities Comments on Livent Corporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

LTHM stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after buying an additional 4,893,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 22,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,206 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,799,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,587,000 after purchasing an additional 954,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

