SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SSW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 1,387,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,664,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,039 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.