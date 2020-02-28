Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 186,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 107,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,856. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

