Selfkey Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.95 million and $2.14 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, Tidex and IDEX. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00520265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.37 or 0.06712694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005479 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, RightBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

