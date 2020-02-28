Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $761,948.00 and approximately $12,278.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01038667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041469 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00197772 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001931 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00297801 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

