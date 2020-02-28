Sentinel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,397.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $37,397.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

