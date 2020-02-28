Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQNS. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE SQNS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 4,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,967. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.