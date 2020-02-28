Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III Sells 86,522 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

