Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $102,100.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

