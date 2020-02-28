Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Buckingham Research

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 358,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

