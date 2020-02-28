Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to Sell at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.61.

SHAK stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shake Shack by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

