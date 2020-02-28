Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.61.

SHAK stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 44,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

