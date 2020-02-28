Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

