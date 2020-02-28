Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

