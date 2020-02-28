Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Increases By 118.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the January 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

Shares of HAPP stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 7,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35. Happiness Biotech Group has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.