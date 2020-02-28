Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Increases By 110.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the January 30th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 20,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,292. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

