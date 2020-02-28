Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expands By 104.1%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the January 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $36.19. 56,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

TELUS shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.