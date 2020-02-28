Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Grows By 122.6%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the January 30th total of 754,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UL traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,928. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

Get Unilever alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.