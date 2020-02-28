Sidoti Cuts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $95.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Sidoti from $118.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICF International by 101.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

