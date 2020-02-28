Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.85

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 67813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.01.

SIA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 907.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

