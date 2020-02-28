Simon Noon Purchases 2,600,000 Shares of Pacifico Minerals Ltd (ASX:PMY) Stock

Pacifico Minerals Ltd (ASX:PMY) insider Simon Noon purchased 2,600,000 shares of Pacifico Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01. Pacifico Minerals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Get Pacifico Minerals alerts:

About Pacifico Minerals

Pacifico Minerals Limited explores for mineral tenements in Australia and Latin America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and manganese deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berrio gold project located in the southern part of the prolific Segovia Gold Belt, Colombia; and the Natagaima project and Urrao Project in Colombia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.