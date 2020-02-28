SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.51

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 14241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

