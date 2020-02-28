Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 607997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 148.21%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 916,075 shares of company stock valued at $26,845,665. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.