SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.73

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 52020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

