SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of SmartFinancial worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.23. 6,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,958. SmartFinancial Inc has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

