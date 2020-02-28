Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $439,830.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $439,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

