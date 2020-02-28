Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 32.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 76.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 534,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,202,966. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,737,105 shares of company stock valued at $43,352,521 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

