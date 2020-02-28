Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of SQM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 14,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,700. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 884.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.