Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Purchases 41,000 Shares of Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,187.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.17 on Friday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.