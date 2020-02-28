South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. South Jersey Industries traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 24997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

SJI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 724,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after acquiring an additional 263,870 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after buying an additional 140,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 135,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.