Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Insider Joe A. Shearin Acquires 1,315 Shares

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Joe A. Shearin bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $19,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,272.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $14.95 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $369.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

