Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SEC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

ASX:SEC opened at A$1.55 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 million and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.76. Spheria Emerging Companies has a 12-month low of A$1.61 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of A$2.16 ($1.53).

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

