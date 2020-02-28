Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $687,268.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market capitalization of $687,268.00 and approximately $855,736.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00503263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.73 or 0.06653508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00065051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005491 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

