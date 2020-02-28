Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.14-3.18 for the period. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.14-3.18 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

SRC opened at $46.57 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

