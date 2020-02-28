Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.00 on Friday. Spok has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.