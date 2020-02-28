Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Update

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the January 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SBPH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBPH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

