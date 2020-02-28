Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 26,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

