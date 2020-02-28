St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 31.22 Per Share

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.31) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,143.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.80 ($15.37).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

