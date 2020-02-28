Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

