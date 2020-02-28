Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

STN stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 13,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 549,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $11,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stantec by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 332,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Stantec by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 263,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

