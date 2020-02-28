Stephens Cuts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $28.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Acushnet stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Acushnet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

