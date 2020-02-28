Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 339287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.77 million, a PE ratio of -75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

