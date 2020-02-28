Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 644.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPH. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

