Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 56,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,857. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

