Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. Summit Hotel Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

