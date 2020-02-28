Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

SUI stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. 5,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,118. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

