SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

