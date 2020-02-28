SunTrust Banks Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $53.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

PLAN stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after acquiring an additional 292,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anaplan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,653,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 150,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 952,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

