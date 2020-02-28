SunTrust Banks Lowers AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $38.00

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.