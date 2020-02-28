SunTrust Banks Lowers WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $15.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPX. Mizuho increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 110,708 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 449,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 375,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 102,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.